Hanson takes up new senior role with CWT

CWT has appointed Joel Hanson to the role of senior director of global innovation business development.

In this position within the global supply chain partners team, he will serve as the steward for the innovation process and will be responsible for incubating, building and delivering industry-leading products and services.

Based in Minneapolis and reporting into Vince Chirico, senior vice president, global supply chain partners, Hanson is a CWT veteran, having joined the company as global senior writer before spending the last six years as the senior product incubation manager.

Over the last two years, he has spearheaded the launch of CWT Guest Services worldwide which has enabled clients to effortlessly handle non-profiled travellers.

“I’m thrilled to have Joel at the helm of global innovation business development,” Chirico said.

“With the travel industry in recovery, CWT continues to evolve its cutting-edge solutions and innovations to empower our clients and their travellers.

“Joel was an obvious candidate to fill this position, with his customer-centric mindset and innate capability to perceive and pioneer proprietary innovations that truly enable CWT to simplify business travel for its customers.”