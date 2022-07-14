CWT to launch car rental and train booking capabilities on myCWT mobile and web channels

CWT, the business-to-business-for-employees (B2B4E) travel management platform, has begun adding car rental and train booking capabilities to the mobile and web channels on its myCWT platform. The new features and functionality will progressively be rolled out in markets around the world this year, giving travelers more options to make and manage these reservations independently. To date, travelers have already been able to book car rental and train content by contacting a CWT travel counselor via phone, email, or messaging, or by using third-party online booking tools.

These enhancements are one of the key outcomes of CWT’s $100 million investment in its myCWT travel management platform.

“Delivering a truly omni-channel experience is an integral part of CWT’s commitment to simplifying business travel,” said John Pelant, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer. “This means ensuring that travelers get the same content and experience no matter how they engage with CWT – whether it’s by contacting one of our expert travel counselors, or using a self-booking channel such as our app, web portal or a third-party online booking tool. These latest upgrades to our platform are a significant milestone in that direction. At the same time, the expansion of our train and rental car content will play an important role in supporting our customers’ sustainability objectives, which is now a top priority for most corporate travel programs.”

Pedal to the metal: global roll-out of car rental bookings on myCWT mobile and web

CWT has begun adding car rental content to myCWT mobile and web in key markets worldwide.

Travelers will be able to book their rental car via the myCWT mobile app (on iOS and Android) and web portal. They will have access to their company’s corporate negotiated rates and preferred suppliers, and can easily search for pick-up and drop-off locations. Loyalty program details from car rental companies are being integrated as well. To help travelers make more sustainable choices at the time of booking, the mobile app and web portal will have indicators highlighting electric and hybrid car options. Carbon emission estimates will be added at a later date.

On the fast-track: API connection with Trainline Partner Solutions will bring train content to myCWT mobile and web in key markets in Europe

For over a decade, CWT has worked with Trainline Partner Solutions, the B2B arm of Europe’s leading independent rail and coach platform, to source UK train content. The two companies are broadening their partnership with an API integration into Trainline’s Platform One technology that will enable CWT to offer train booking and ticketing functionalities—including corporate negotiated fares and discounts, seat reservations and seat preferences—via its digital channels, starting with the myCWT mobile app.

Liz Emmott, Global Distribution Director for Trainline Partner Solutions, commented, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with CWT and to provide a simple and seamless experience for rail travelers across CWT’s full platform. By cutting through the complexity in this way, more business travelers will get access to the rail content they want and will be able to choose a more sustainable way to travel.”

This functionality will initially become available for travelers in the UK in July, and be expanded to other markets in Europe in the following months. CWT will also introduce point-of-booking carbon emission estimates for train travel later in the year.

