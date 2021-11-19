Phase two of OceaniaNEXT unveiled to cruise fans

Oceania Cruises has announced the second phase of culinary enhancements rolling out across the luxurious small-ship fleet as part of its OceaniaNEXT programme.

Following the May introduction of new thoughtfully crafted dining experiences, menus and elevated service levels, this next phase brings new wine tasting programmes, expanded in-room dining offerings and a soufflé of the day in the Grand Dining Room.

These updates have already launched on board Marina and Riviera and will debut on Insignia, Nautica, Regatta, and Sirena as each vessel returns to sailing.

“Never resting on our laurels, we continue to challenge ourselves to raise the bar to continually delight our guests,” said Bob Binder, chief executive of Oceania Cruises.

“Across all six of our ships, the creativity and dedication of the Oceania Cruises culinary team continues to create memorable experiences for our guests.”

With such comfortable suites and staterooms, dining in can be as enjoyable as dining out.

Evolving from traditional room service, the Oceania Cruises culinary team has revitalised the in-room dining menu to include more exquisite options for every meal.

New appetisers include plant-based California rolls, an antipasti plate, and shrimp cocktail, with new soups and salads including grilled salmon salad and miso ramen soup.

The new burger menu brings an Alaskan salmon burger and an Impossible burger to the in-room dining experience, while new entrées include a petite beef filet, Thai coconut red curry, a Hawaiian poke bowl, and a mezze platter.

Oceania Cruises believes the dining experience should be indulgent and an experience worth savouring.

With this in mind, the culinary team has added the Soufflé of the Day in the Grand Dining Room.

This decadent dessert is a favourite on board, so the culinary team developed a rotating menu of delectable daily indulgences, including some reimagined spins on the classic.

Building on Oceania Cruises’ already impressive wine menu, the new wine tasting programmes will bring guests on a journey to some of the world’s best wine regions, all from the comfort of the ship.

Offered on every voyage, sommeliers will lead guests in interactive tasting sessions like Top California Cabs, Mediterranean Jewels, Stars of the Southern Hemisphere, Forever French, 360 Degrees of Reds, and the Red Challenge, which pits two different wine regions against each other.

In addition to learning about tasting notes, terroir, and more, each deep dive features complementing canapés.

Guests can now experience a curated array of local wines, spirits, and tapas during the evening wine bar service that is offered in La Reserve or Baristas aboard Marina and Riviera on select evenings.

Here, our chefs and cellar masters present a food and wine-fuelled destination immersion by showcasing local wines and spirits from ports of call along with many market-fresh tapas dishes, small-plates and cheeses.

The next phase of enhancements will be unveiled in the coming months, highlighting another new facet of the guest experience.