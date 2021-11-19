Hotel La Tour to open in Milton Keynes next year

Post a £39 million pound investment, privately owned British hospitality company, Hotel La Tour, is set to open in Milton Keynes in April.

The mirror steel clad property, designed by PHP Architects, will feature 261 bedrooms, 14,000 square feet of flexible events space, a gym and a 14th floor restaurant and sky bar offering the highest viewpoint in the county.

Hotel La Tour Milton Keynes will also boast a glass lift providing a unique visual experience of Campbell Park and beyond as guests travel to the top floor.

A 30-metre high, LED-lit stainless steel ‘sun’ design circle, created to align with the sun on the longest day of the year, will dominate the east-facing façade whilst a large sculpture, entitled Cycloidal Form by the artist Keith McCarter, will be placed adjacent to the canopy entrance.

The four-star-plus hotel’s 261 luxury bedrooms and suites will all feature floor-to-ceiling windows, boasting views over Milton Keynes Central or Campbell Park, as well as in-room technology such as Ultra HD TVs, Ultra-fast WIFI and 24-hour room service.

On the fourteenth-floor is a destination skyline bar and restaurant with 360-degree panoramic vistas over Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire.

The elegant 180-cover contemporary British restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner with all dishes using seasonal, British sourced produce.

The bar offering includes expertly made classic and contemporary cocktails, fine wines and champagnes and locally sourced brews as well as finger-friendly food and sharing plates.

Hotel La Tour Milton Keynes managing director, Mark Stuart, said: “We are incredibly excited to open Hotel La Tour in Milton Keynes.

“Our aim is to deliver best in class, providing visitors, locals and hotel guests with a unique perspective of Milton Keynes and world-class amenities.

“Encapsulating the town’s aspiration to be better by design, we have worked hard to create an aesthetically pleasing and sustainable building that delivers on luxury as well as functionality.

“We are committed to supporting the growth of Milton Keynes’ economy and this investment demonstrates our confidence in its strength.”