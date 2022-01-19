Etihad Airways launches carbon offsetting scheme

CWT and Etihad Airways have confirmed a carbon offsetting partnership.

The initiative will form part of the Corporate Conscious Choices programme from the United Arab Emirates’ flag-carrier.

The first partnership of its kind between Etihad and a travel management company, the deal will see all CWT client bookings made on Etihad-operated flights automatically offset by the airline using the ICAO Carbon Emissions Calculation methodology.

Running until the end of March, the partnership will see offsets purchased for climate action programmes at the Makame Savannah REDD project in Tanzania, Cordillera Azul National Park in Peru and the Katingan Mentaya Project in Indonesia.

“Seeking more environmentally responsible travel solutions is a continuing focus, and our initial offsetting partnership with Etihad is the latest in our range of such ground-breaking initiatives,” said Patrick Andersen, chief commercial officer at CWT.

CWT is a launch partner for the Etihad Corporate Conscious Choices programme.

“Innovation and sustainability are at the core of our business, and our carbon-offsetting partnership with CWT is another fundamental iterative step towards us realising our ambitious sustainability goals to reduce carbon emissions in the air and through global partnership efficiencies,” said Tony Douglas, group chief executive, Etihad Aviation Group.