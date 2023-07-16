BRITISH AIRWAYS’ NEW WHISPERING ANGEL BAR OPENS AT HEATHROW TERMINAL 5

British Airways’ highly anticipated Whispering Angel bar, located in the airline’s lounge in Terminal 5 at the B gates, has opened in time for the peak summer season.

British Airways is the first airline to have a bespoke Whispering Angel bar, allowing customers to enjoy a chilled glass of the famous rosé that originates in the Provence vineyards of Château d’Esclans before their flight.

The opening of the exclusive bar marks the first phase of British Airways’ continued refresh of this lounge over the summer months, which will include new and reupholstered furniture across the lounge, as well as a new layout.

Across the rest of the airline’s Club (Business Class) lounges at Heathrow and Gatwick, eligible British Airways customers can enjoy The Pale rosé, which is produced by the same winemakers as Whispering Angel. Whispering Angel is currently available in British Airways’ Concorde, First and Club lounges.

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, said: “We are really excited to open the doors on our new original Whispering Angel bar, just in time for the start of the summer season. What’s more, the opening coincides with the exciting news that customers now have the option to pre-order Whispering Angel across all short-haul flights, to take the experience with them, from the ground to the skies.”

The Château d’Esclans team said: “We are ecstatic to finally be able to share our beautiful Whispering Angel bar with British Airways’ customers, and bring a touch of glamour to Heathrow as the world’s most glamorous rosé. We look forward to travellers being able to enjoy a delicious glass of Whispering Angel before they fly, in a space that really embodies the effortlessly chic nature of our brand.”

Elsewhere, the airline has introduced a rosé in its First cabin with Whispering Angel’s big brother, Rock Angel, now available for customers* and boasting more structure than its younger sibling. Customers travelling on short-haul flights can also get a taste of Château d’Esclans’ creations, as Whispering Angel’s Provence rosé is now available to pre-purchase through the airline’s newly branded High Life Café** (previously Speedbird Café), giving customers the option to taste a hint of summer whether they are travelling to Europe or further afield.

The Whispering Angel partnership adds to an expansive premium drinks offering, following British Airways’ appointment of a full time Master of Wine, one of only 415 in the world and believed to be the only one appointed by an airline. In elevation of the onboard wine offerings to customers, in March 2023 British Airways introduced four new English Sparkling Wines served on board. Each wine is available on a quarterly rotation, changing every three months to customers travelling in Club World, including the current Champagne resident Heidsieck & Co. Monopole Silver Top Non-Vintage Champagne, and now an exclusive English Sparkling Wine option.

Château d’Esclans’ Whispering Angel boasts a delicate Provençal pink hue, spoiling customers with sun-kissed creamy flavours of peach and raspberries, with refreshing citrus undertones and a smooth, dry finish.