Radisson Collection to Showcase Trio of Culinary Experts at National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food

Radisson Collection will highlight the hotel brand’s gastronomic credentials with sampling and masterclasses over the two-day event hosted by award-winning magazines National Geographic Traveller (UK) and Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK).

Radisson Collection - Radisson Hotel Group’s luxury lifestyle collection of iconic properties – will be exhibiting for the first time at the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival taking place over the weekend of July 15-16, 2023 at London’s Business Design Centre. The two-day event celebrates culinary travel with a range of dining, drinking, and learning experiences from around the world.

Launched in 2018 as a new brand, each Radisson Collection hotel is authentic to the destination while united by the brand hallmarks of signature dining, local art & experiences, creating genuine connections. Centered around the belief that culinary exploration is an integral part of travel, restaurants in Radisson Collection hotels are conceived as social destinations for locals and global travelers alike. Radisson Collection will showcase gastronomic offerings and culinary experts from its hotels at its stand on the exhibition floor as well as through highlighted master classes on the event stage.

Representing the Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan, Executive Chef Luca Franz will be preparing Venetian-style Anchovies with Polenta, a delicious cicchetti dish perfect for pairing with an Italian Spritz. Cicchetti refers to small appetizers or nibbles and comes from the Latin ciccus, meaning a small amount. The centuries old tradition of enjoying cicchetti in Italy is a great way to experience the local culture and will be brought to London at the Radisson Collection stand. Chef Luca Franz will also be featured on the Cinnamon Stage on Saturday, July 15th at 2 pm for a masterclass on “The Ultimate Risotto alla Milanese”.

“Food cannot be separated from culture and experience when travelling. I love sharing Italian culture and cuisine with guests in Italy, but this is an opportunity for me to bring a taste to London. I love to meet people and share my passion for food and cooking so I hope through this event I’m able to inspire people to cook more, travel more, and enjoy their lives more through food and travel!!” says Executive Chef Luca Franz of the upcoming event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representing Spain’s Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla, Chef Antonio García will showcase Talo de Tomate, a quintessential Basque pintxos emblematic of the simple fare with high quality ingredients that Seville is known for.

Each day, Bobo Vukovic, Restaurant Manager of the Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice will conduct four Spritz masterclasses at the Radisson Collection stand, showcasing to participants a multitude of variations on the refreshing beverage employing Aperol, Campari, Cynar, and Select. Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice is situated in the heart of the Cannaregio district of Venice, home to the best places for cicchetti and Spritz in the city; something Vukovic is passionate about sharing with his guests both at the hotel and at the upcoming festival.

Radisson Collection looks forward to welcoming and meeting as many as possible of the over 6,000 food-lovers expected to visit the festival over the weekend. As a brand created for experience-driven travellers, Radisson Collection hotels reflect the essence of each destination through gastronomic experiences. Exhibiting at the festival is a way to share the flavor of travel through the passion and artistry of the chefs. Stop by the stand for your chance to win a weekend away with Radisson Collection in Europe plus dinner for 2.