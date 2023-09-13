Bartenders Compete for Best Spritz in St. Louis at Four Seasons Hotel’s Rooftop Cinder Bar

On Thursday, September 21, 2023, the al fresco Cinder Bar on the rooftop Sky Terrace of Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis will turn into a real life episode of Drink Masters when ten of the city’s top bartenders face off in the The Spritz Blitz Cocktail Competition. This epic spritz event will feature Bisol and Prosecco Superiore as a key ingredient when competitors vie for the best take on the refreshing Italian classic.

The judges panel who will crown the winning Spritz includes noted mixologist Meredith Barry, who was featured on the Netflix Drink Masters series, voted Best Bartender St. Louis 2021, and owns local cocktail bars Platypus and New Society. Barry will be joined by Gianluca Bisol, Winemaker, Ambassador and Honorary President of Bisol1542 and Jeio brands. Following his father Antonio and grandfather Desiderio, Gianluca was involved at an early age in the family wine business that started in 1542 and spans 21 generations.

In addition to the competition, the evening will include the opportunity to sample cocktails and taste different expressions of Prosecco Superiore, including Bisol’s Crede and Cartizze as well as enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres. This event takes place on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 5:30 pm and costs USD 35 per person. Tickets are required and must be purchased in advance on Open Table.