Fall in Asheville: Color Forecast 2023

While summer gently fades away, Asheville, North Carolina, prepares to unveil its annual masterpiece of nature: the breathtaking fall color leaf change. The biodiversity of tree species in the Blue Ridge Mountains ensures a visual symphony of crimson, gold, and amber hues, while variations in elevation grant leaf-peepers one of the longest fall color seasons in the nation.

Expert Forecasts: Local experts share their fall color predictions and favorite spots to witness nature’s vibrant display.

Warm weather could delay peak color this year, extending the overall leaf season.

“NOAA’s long-range forecast predicts slightly warmer weather in the Southeast through November. Warmer temperatures, especially in the latter half of September, could delay peak color,” said Dr. Howie Neufeld, professor of plant eco-physiology at Appalachian State University. “If only a minor warming occurs, colors would be delayed 3-5 days. If more significant, it could be a week or two, depending on the magnitude of the warming.” Neufeld continues, “If it gets warm in the early fall, some trees will delay their color, but those cuing in mainly on day-length will continue to color up on schedule and the color season will become extended.”

Dr. Beverly Collins, former professor of biology at Western Carolina University, agrees. “If we return to more ‘normal’ cooler temperatures with moderate rainfall, colors should be vibrant, as they were last year. If it stays warm, fall color will be later and more spread out. This will result in a longer leaf season,” she said.

Learn more about the fascinating science behind fall color.

Current conditions are favorable for fall color.

In addition to day-length and temperature, factors such as precipitation and insects can influence the quality of fall color. In 2023, current conditions have been favorable, noted Neufeld. “We are not in a drought situation which means trees won’t be losing their leaves prematurely.” He added that moderate rain along with the absence of major tree diseases and insect infestations “point to a good fall color season.”

Fun Fact: While scientists know how trees turn red, the reason why remains a mystery. One theory suggests it’s a protective mechanism shielding leaves from intense light, while another proposes the red color acts as a deterrent to predators.

Follow the progression of color change in the Asheville area with the help of our 2023 Fall Color Hunters.

Venture beyond the popular areas while respecting nature.

Neufeld provides advice for those eager to experience the fall color transformation. He recommends getting outdoors early to avoid crowds and to plan weekday visits for a more serene experience. Exploring less popular areas and taking scenic drives beyond the iconic Blue Ridge Parkway is also advised. He emphasizes being prepared for weather changes and respecting nature while taking in the breathtaking scenery.

Check out the best scenic drives for early, middle, and late in the fall season.

Learn about the top eco-friendly ways to experience Fall in Asheville here.

Explore peak color in Asheville – beyond the leaves!

