Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Opens Oct. 16, 2023, at Walt Disney World

Guests can explore a beautifully landscaped walking trail with fun and surprises around each turn, as they engage with water in magical ways like Moana did with the ocean – from a simple greeting to a high five or even a crashing wave of fun. This lush and tropical path is the first Disney Parks experience to immerse guests into a world inspired by the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “Moana.” The newest attraction in Walt Disney World is part of a multi-year transformation of EPCOT as The Walt Disney Company continues to invest in growth across its theme parks and creating unique experiences for guests.

In addition to experiencing this new attraction, guests will have the opportunity to meet Moana in a new area of World Nature starting Oct. 16. Nestled across from Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, this will be the perfect place for fans to snap a few photos, share in a hug or even recount their important learnings about water conservation with the Wayfinder herself.

This lively, interactive experience aims to inspire guests of all ages to protect and cherish the water that connects and gives life to the world. As they make their way through the trail, they will see water in its various forms throughout the water cycle and have the chance to interact with it like never before. Just like Moana’s friend the ocean, water here has a playful personality of its own, and guests can join in the fun by playing music with “rain harps,” waving to jumping streams and creating a roaring ocean wave.

Designed with the whole family in mind, the experience of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana can be personalized for each guest’s preferences with accessible pathways, wet and dry path options and shaded areas to rest in. As guests walk along the trail, they will come across Te Fiti, who is seen protecting water as it travels through the water cycle. Guests might even discover beloved characters carved in the rock formations like Hei Hei, Pua and of course, Moana.

These new elements enhance the story of the World Nature neighborhood, connecting with dynamic attractions like Soarin’ at The Land pavilion and family-favorite The Seas with Nemo & Friends. From adventures above the clouds to descending under the waves, the unique attractions in this neighborhood help guests engage with, appreciate and learn how to protect the unique elemental ecosystems that enliven the world.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana joins new experiences such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Connections Café & Eatery and more as part of the EPCOT transformation. Additional upcoming transformative elements include the debut of a new Walt Disney statue called “Walt the Dreamer” at Dreamers Point and the World Celebration gardens with plenty of lush green space to enjoy.

The opening of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana coincides with the 100-year anniversary of The Walt Disney Company on Oct. 16. A global Disney100 celebration kicked off at Disneyland Resort in California on Jan. 27, 2023, celebrating Disney fans and the storytellers who have carried on the Disney legacy over the last century. EPCOT will be the heart of the celebration at Walt Disney World from Sept. 22 through Dec. 31, 2023. In addition to the new attraction’s debut, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will don their platinum-best attire to greet guests in the Imagination! pavilion, and Spaceship Earth will light up each night with a colorful lighting display accompanied by the Disney100 anthem. There will also be four new Global Marketplaces featuring celebratory dishes and drinks.

To learn more about Walt Disney World, including the limited-time Disney100 celebration, visit DisneyWorld.com.