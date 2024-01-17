B2B now drives 33% of sales for Civitatis

Civitatis, the leading technological platform for booking Spanish-speaking activities, day trips, guided tours, and excursions worldwide – both in the B2C and B2B channels – has confirmed today that B2B sales now contribute to a substantial 33% of overall sales volume for Civitatis following the company starting selling in the channel in only 2018.

This growth has been largely driven by key collaborations with nearly all the major Spanish travel agency groups in Spain and its commitment to personalised service for travel agents across diverse markets.

To continue this success in 2024 Civitatis will bolster its presence at crucial industry events, conventions, and training sessions, along with bolstering its team with industry experts.

The Chief B2B Sales Officer at Civitatis, Verónica de Íscar, emphasises: “Back in 2018 we launched our B2B sales team as we recognised the importance of travel agents and tour operators in selling tours & activities to travellers ahead of and during their travel experience. Since then the team has gone from strength to strength and I congratulate them on making that now 33% of our overall sales globally. As we head in to 2024 we’re determined to grow sales by overall volume and as a percentage of our business. Watch this space for more news!”

This news follows the recent announcement that Civitatis managed bookings for 10 million travellers in 2023, and that it now features 87,000 products on its platform supplied by around 6,000 providers around the world.



ADVERTISEMENT