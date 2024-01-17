B2B accommodation seller Prime Travel Service achieves sales of 1.173 million room nights in 2023

Prime Travel Service, a rapidly expanding B2B travel intermediary specialising in global accommodations based in Turkey, confirms reaching sales of 1.173 million room nights in 2023.

Bolstered by this unprecedented success – an increase of 25% on 2022 and 35% on 2019 – Prime Travel Service is poised for exponential growth in the coming year, reaffirming its commitment to international growth.

Since its inception, Prime Travel Service has continuously evolved, harnessing the expertise of its sister company, Bedsopia, which provides millions of customers with a fast, reliable booking engine and a global database of carefully selected hotels and apartments in over 150 countries and has excelled in both B2B and B2C operations globally since 2019.

Haluk Kayhan Co-Founder of Prime Travel Service, said: “This remarkable milestone of 1.173 million room nights serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our fantastic team at Prime Travel Service and confirms that our strategy for international growth is the correct path.

“Naturally we are all deeply grateful to our hotel partners, technology suppliers and clients for the faith they place in us and have lots of exciting and ambitious plans for them in 2024: watch this space.”

Establishing itself as a leader in the travel sector, Prime Travel Service is slated to participate in two prestigious industry events this month: the HEDNA New Orleans Global Distribution Conference from January 16th to 18th and FITUR Madrid from January 24th to 28th. These appearances underscore the company’s dedication to international growth as well as forging valuable connections and staying at the forefront of industry innovation.



