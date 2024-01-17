ITB Berlin Convention 2024: Programme is now available online

This year, the travel industry’s leading discussion forum is focusing more strongly on technological change. And for an important reason. The increasing use of artificial intelligence by travel companies, but also by customers, is beginning to change the structures and rules of the game in tourism in the long term. For example, machine learning in tourism marketing is helping to personalise travel bookings and enable individual vacation experiences. The use of artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly noticeable not only when choosing a destination, but also in hotel rooms, when booking a rental car or when visiting a restaurant.

This year, the ITB Berlin Convention is analysing the background and opportunities of digital transformation more extensively and in greater detail than ever before. Among the 17 themed tracks, five topic-specific eTravel Tracks alone will look at the most diverse facets of digital change. For the first time, the topic of artificial intelligence will have its own track, which will provide practical insights based on current case studies and in-depth expertise. Participants will find out how hoteliers can master the digital transformation in the Hospitality Track and in the Hotel Technology Track. The eagerly awaited Technology Tours and Activities Forum (TTA) is also returning to the convention this year.

Numerous renowned speakers from international and national companies and research institutions will present top-level analyses and assessments. Speakers such as Nina Lind (Partner, McKinsey & Company), Vivian Zhou (Vice President, Jin Jiang Group) and Kevin King (COO, Shiji Group) will discuss the digital transformation from different industry and country perspectives. The presentation by Behshad Behzadi (Vice President of Engineering, Generative Conversational AI, Google Cloud) also promises exclusive insights into the world of artificial intelligence. The top manager is regarded as “Mr AI” in his industry.

The exact programme and details on other tracks are now available online at: ITB Berlin Convention Programme. The ITB Berlin Convention is co-hosted by the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF). Access to the ITB Berlin Convention is included in the trade visitor ticket for ITB Berlin. Selected sessions will be streamed on the accompanying platform ITBxplore. More information can be found at itb.com/convention.

