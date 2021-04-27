Azamara to return to operation in August

Azamara has confirmed it will now return to the high seas from August 28th, scuppering plans to begin sailings in July.

Azamara Quest will offer five back-to-back country-intensive voyages and one classic Mediterranean sailing: each seven-days in length and a total of 18 late-night stays in port, including Santorini, Rhodes and Heraklion, Greece.

“Over the past year, our team – ship to shoreside – continued to connect with our guests and travel partners.

“Our biggest takeaway is the desire everyone has to sail again, and we are excited to share that we can finally make this dream come true,” said president of Azamara, Carol Cabezas.

“There’s no better way to return to service than in a country Azamara knows best, Greece.

“Our return to sail wouldn’t be possible without the support from minister Harry Theoharis, the local government and port authorities, and we are extremely grateful for welcoming us back into this beautiful and culturally rich destination.”

Voyages will open for booking on May 11th.

Azamara said all guests and crew will be required to be fully vaccinated no later than 14-days prior to departure.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Azamara and its guests in Greece in August,” added Theoharis.

“We fully support the line’s return to cruising in the Aegean waters and we are sure that all of its passengers will have unique experiences in our beautiful destinations.”

Royal Caribbean is currently in the process of selling Azamara to private investors.