Frymire appointed chief executive of CWT

Travel management platform CWT has appointed Michelle McKinney Frymire to the role of chief executive.

She will take up the position at the start of May.

Incumbent, Kurt Ekert, will be stepping down and will take on the role of senior advisor to the company.

Frymire joined CWT in 2019 and has over 20 years’ travel industry experience.

Her leadership has spanned a broad range of functions with notable leadership roles as the chief financial officer at Starwood Vacation Ownership and Delta Technology (a division of Delta Air Lines).

“I am delighted to welcome Michelle to the role of leading our company into the next phase of our development, building on the successes of recent years, and continuing to push us into achieving our true potential,” said Rick Gage, chair of CWT parent company, CTII Holdings.

“Following a strong and dynamic performance in her most immediate role as president, strategy & transformation and chief financial officer, her leadership skills will be key to our future accomplishments and continued development.

“As a natural development in our succession planning, I am also pleased that Kurt will remain an advisor to CWT, and I thank him for his leadership and impact.”