Ashford appointed executive chairman with Azamara

Orlando Ashford has been appointed as the incoming executive chairman of Azamara.

The appointment was confirmed by Sycamore Partners, with the private investment firm poised to acquire the boutique cruise line in the first quarter of the year.

“We are pleased for Orlando to take on this role as Azamara embarks on its next chapter,” said Stefan Kaluzny, managing director of Sycamore Partners.

“Orlando brings significant leadership experience as well as specific expertise in the cruise and travel industry, making him well-suited to serve as Azamara’s executive chairman.”

Ashford’s appointment follows his five-plus year role as president of Holland America Line where he successfully rejuvenated the brand.

Before that, Ashford was president of the talent business segment for Mercer, the global consulting leader in talent, health, retirement and investments.

“I am thrilled to be appointed to the role of executive chairman at this exciting time for Azamara, having long admired the business and the brand,” said Ashford.

“I believe Azamara is uniquely positioned in the industry, and I look forward to executing on our shared vision for growth.

“Together with the Azamara team, we’ll focus on offering Azamara’s loyal customers more of what they have come to know and love.”

It was confirmed earlier this week Pacific Princess would join the Azamara fleet next year.