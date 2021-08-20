Azamara unveils Europe 2023 deployment

Azamara has launched its Europe 2023 deployment across its full fleet of ships.

For the first time Azamara Pursuit, Azamara Quest, Azamara Journey and new addition, Azamara Onward, will all sail for the line.

With 95 itineraries, including more than 35 country intensive voyages, Azamara will visit over 40 countries and 200 ports throughout Europe.

Azamara will introduce new land explorations, further reinforcing a commitment to bringing guests deeper into the heart of the destination.

“The 2023 deployment marks a milestone for our brand and its unique offerings in Europe,” said Azamara president, Carol Cabezas.

“When sailing with Azamara, we are often the only ship in port, and with 75 overnights we are giving guests the chance to follow in the footsteps of locals with less crowds while immersing in the culture, history, and authentic flavours of the destination.”

In addition to the release of Europe 2023 itineraries, Azamara has also opened remaining 2022 voyages of the newest member of their fleet, Azamara Onward.