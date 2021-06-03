First itineraries for Azamara Onward unveiled

Azamara has revealed 22 European itineraries and three new land explorations for its fourth ship, Azamara Onward.

Scheduled to set sail next spring for its inaugural season, Azamara will offer guests the opportunity to join the maiden and christening voyages, starting in Monte Carlo and concluding in Venice.

Azamara Onward will focus on experiences, with half of its voyages being Country-Intensive itineraries, allowing more time to explore the hidden gems of a single destination.

There will be 85 late nights and 21 overnight stays in multiple cities across Europe.

“We are thrilled to introduce our fourth ship to our guests and travel partners next year and welcome them to join us for the christening of Azamara Onward on her maiden voyage,” said Azamara president, Carol Cabezas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the leader in Destination Immersion, we look forward to connecting our guests with people and cultures of the world and bringing guests to smaller, unique ports which are only accessible to smaller ships.”

The ship’s inaugural deployment will unveil a series of exotic voyages ranging from seven- to 15-nights, where guests can uncover the mysteries of the Black Sea during a visit to Constanta or the famous Potemkin Stairs of Odessa.

In addition, enjoy an exceptional PerryGolf Mediterranean voyage and a new selection of land explorations, including an AzAmazing Journey in Greece and another in Cappadocia, along with voyages throughout Croatia, Italy, Istanbul, Spain and more.