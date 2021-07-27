Azamara Quest prepares for August return

Azamara has announced that Azamara Quest has become the first of its ships to depart from Peel Port (King George V Dock) in Glasgow.

The fleet has been docked in the Scottish city for thirteen months.

For over a year, Glasgow has been a safe haven for three of the fleet, Azamara Quest, Azamara Journey and Azamara Pursuit.

In this time the ships and crew have enjoyed fantastic support from the local people and authorities, businesses, including taxi companies, hotel owners and grocery stores.

Azamara president, Carol Cabezas, commented: “We want to extend our thanks to Peel Ports for hosting the Azamara fleet and to the Glaswegian community who have not only welcomed our ships and crew with open arms but have also made an integral contribution in maintaining and preparing our vessels.

“As the ships ready to return to the oceans the generosity of Glasgow will be fondly remembered.”

The ship sails for drydock in Cadiz, Spain to finalise preparations ahead of its return to service in August with five back-to-back Greece trips.