Azamara delays return until July

Azamara has become the latest line to delay its return to operation in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

No trips will now depart before June 30th.

Royal Caribbean, which is currently in the process of selling the boutique line to private investors, had previously set a date in April for a potential return to the seas.

A statement from Azamara said: “As the world continues to confront the many challenges resulting from Covid-19, our primary goal continues to be a healthy return to service for our guests, crew and the communities we visit.

“In order to ensure the most effective initiatives are in place for a healthy return to service, Azamara has taken the decision to extend the suspension of global.”

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line, presently with three mid-sized ships sailing to all seven continents of the world.

An additional fourth ship is scheduled to join the fleet in 2022.

“The Azamara team is working diligently with Royal Caribbean Group’s Healthy Sail Panel to create a small-ship cruising experience that will protect the wellbeing of guests and crew yet stay true to the Azamara spirit of connecting people to cultures,” added a statement.