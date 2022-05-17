Award winning Friday brunch at Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay makes a triumphant return

The award-winning Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay weekly brunch returns to Manama. The famous gourmet Friday Brunch, widely acknowledged as Bahrain’s best, makes a comeback with one-of-a-kind culinary delights from the ever-popular Arabic, carvery, wok, tandoori, seafood, and sushi dedicated live cooking stations. Providing the perfect setting to spend time with family and friends, Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay is a true culinary destination offering myriad gastronomic experiences.

With the return of this longed-for Friday ritual comes an extended buffet offering new and enticing delicacies such as pinsa Romana, fresh pasta, an assortment of Peruvian ceviche dishes, Asian bao buns, and revitalized cheese and dessert selections.

“We are delighted to offer our guests once again an extraordinary Friday Brunch feast,” says Executive Chef Leonardo Di Clemente. Being an expert in spicing up the local dishes with a Mediterranean approach, Di Clemente further elevates the well-renowned brunch of Bahrain Bay Kitchen by bringing a diverse range of dishes from Asia, Europe, and beyond.

One of the new delicacies, pinsa Romana, is a reinterpretation of an ancient Roman recipe. It is all about crispy with a long levitation and a flavoursome dough base finished with delicious toppings and aged cheese. Guests will also delight in the white and fluffy steamed bao buns with different fillings. The multisensory seafood station is a feast for the eyes, with masses of shrimp, lobster, and mussel displays and fresh oysters taking centre stage.

Moreover, Executive Pastry Chef Imad Boukli designed an extensive buffet for sweet cravings. From traditional signature desserts such as the kunafa to the international flavours being the teppanyaki ice cream and chocolate fountain with an assortment of fruits and marshmallows, Boukli’s dessert selection will be the favourite of guests with a sweet tooth.

Spilling out from the Bahrain Bay Kitchen restaurant onto a sunny terrace surrounded by lush gardens, the Friday Brunch is an extravagant, globetrotting experience in a festive atmosphere with live music by talented artists performing jazz, Latin, and pop tunes. Guests may savour gourmet food from Rome to Tokyo every Friday from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, with a choice between indoor seating or dining al fresco on the terrace with views of Bahrain Bay’s striking skyline.

Enjoy this flavourful brunch for BHD 35, including soft beverages, and BHD 48, including a select beverage package. Kids Club access offers a special kids’ menu for the little ones. Children under 6 years dine with the Hotel’s compliments; children aged 6 to 12 enjoy 50 percent savings.