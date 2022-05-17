InterContinental Hotels & Resorts redefines its ethos of discovery and modern luxury

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has delighted worldly travellers by bringing luxury experiences to new destinations in every corner of the globe for more than 75 years. As its Diamond Anniversary celebrations draw to a close and the next chapter begins, the InterContinental brand is redefining its ethos of discovery and modern luxury. Setting the tone for the future of luxury travel for the next generation is a fresh approach to the guest experience, with new programmes, collaborations and innovations as doors continue to open from Ras Al Khaimah to Rome.

Unlocking New Destinations the World Over

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is the world’s first and largest international luxury hotel brand, with over 200 hotels in the world’s most exciting destinations. The brand continues to pioneer luxury travel, delighting travellers with the exhilaration of fascinating new places to discover.

True to its pioneering spirit, some of the most recent openings have included InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, marking the first IHG Hotels & Resorts property in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, as well as ANA InterContinental Appi Kogen Resort, the first luxury resort in Tohoku, Japan.

As the year continues to unfold, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is poised to bring its inspiring design and world-class service to even more locales. In Australia, the former Hotel Continental, just outside of Melbourne, will have a new, luxurious lease on life when it opens as InterContinental Sorrento Mornington Peninsula mid-year. In Rome, one of the most visited cities in the world, InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace will open on the iconic Via Veneto. Designed in the early 1900s in the neo-renaissance style and originally home to ambassadors staying in the city, it will be beautifully restored to create a sense of discreet and modern luxury for global jetsetters and locals alike. In Asia, the InterContinental brand will land in Khao Yai and Chiangmai in Thailand, and Bali, Indonesia in addition to Hangzhou Liangzhou, Chongli and Zhengzhou in Greater China.

As doors are opened in these stunning destinations across the world, elite concierge teams will be at the ready to unlock each locality’s best-kept secrets and score those impossible-to-get tickets.

Igniting the Appetite for Adventure

The InterContinental brand’s signature restaurants, helmed by a roster of Michelin-starred chefs and up-and-coming talent, create gastronomic experiences meant to be savoured – even long after the meal has come to an end. Moving forward, acclaimed restaurant concepts and fresh culinary talent will continue to whisk guests away from the familiar with transportive, bucket-list worthy meals.

Two-time James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Chef Scott Conant will open the second location of The Americano this spring at InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta. The restaurant opening is part of the hotel’s complete transformation that will usher in a new chapter of luxury and elevate the guest experience. The Americano Atlanta will blend a European style of highly personalised service with contemporary Italian-inspired dining to create an exceptional and convivial experience that complements the ambience of Buckhead.

InterContinental Singapore will soon announce its new Chef de Cuisine following its global hunt for the next culinary superstar. Providing a high-profile platform for up-and-coming culinary talent, the chef selected for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will head up their very own named Italian-concept restaurant at the property.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is also recognised for its world-class bar programmes, having been honoured with the 2022 Vibe Vista Award in the “Best Beverage Limited Time Offer” category for its InterContinental75 cocktail. A modern take on the iconic French 75, the InterContinental75 was created in partnership with Piper-Heidsieck Champagne and The Botanist Islay Dry Gin in celebration of the brand’s 75th Anniversary. Vibe Vista Awards recognise the top performers in the beverage industry through the creation, training, execution, management and on-going positive results of beverage programs. Guests can still savour a celebratory sip at select InterContinental hotels around the world.

Redefining the Luxury Experience

When InterContinental Hotels & Resorts was established by Juan Trippe, the founder of Pan American Airways, it set the benchmark for luxury travel, becoming synonymous with bold exploration, cultural discovery and the worldliness that travel brings. Its next chapter will encompass a fresh 360-degree approach to the guest experience with new programmes, collaborations and innovations.

The iconic scents from European luxury brand Byredo can now be enjoyed by guests around the world thanks to a programme bringing full-sized Byredo products into every guest room. Featuring cult favourites within Byredo’s fragrance portfolio, including Bal d’Afrique, the launch combines a response to the growing demand from travellers looking for unique stays while travelling more consciously with meaningful luxury products. This initiative marks the first major milestone in IHG Hotels & Resorts’ goal to eliminate single use items across the guest stay by 2030. It forms part of Journey to Tomorrow, IHG’s series of ambitious commitments to make a positive difference for our people, communities and planet of the next decade. With this programme, the Byredo ritual will become a highlight of InterContinental bathrooms over the coming months.

Bringing to life the delight in discovering beautiful places and the elegance of the brand, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts recently collaborated with British artist Claire Luxton on an exciting art installation, ‘The Elegance of Worldliness.’ This visionary work paid homage to the brand’s global journey from the first to the world’s largest luxury hotel brand through Claire Luxton’s signature flora and fauna motifs. The artwork transformed the façade of InterContinental London Park Lane. The collaboration marked the first with Claire Luxton, with more exciting experiences soon to come that celebrate the joy of travel.

As we embark on the next era of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, revisit a year celebrating its pioneering spirit through the 75th Anniversary content series:

