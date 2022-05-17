Four Seasons Hotel Des Bergues Geneva and Madame Sum present “Dumplings by the lake”

Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva has launched a special collaboration with Madame Sum to present Dumplings by the Lake, a stylish, breezy hangout on Ile Rousseau that is a great place to savour mouth-watering dumplings accompanied by inventive drinks. Founded in spring 2019 by three graduates of Lausanne’s EHL Hospitality Business School, Madame Sum is a creative dim sum company renowned for crafting colourful steamed dumplings in a variety of unconventional flavours delivered directly to customers’ homes throughout Switzerland.

“It’s an incredible honour to have the chance to work with a brand such as Four Seasons. The professionalism, experience and story of such a brand, combined with the youth and energy of Madame Sum as a start-up, will surely create an explosive and exciting environment in the heart of Geneva. Guests can come and enjoy a laidback, zesty atmosphere, play pétanque and sip their favourite drinks by the lake,” comments Arnaud Verschueren, co-founder of Madame Sum.

The pop-up is the result of a close collaboration between Madame Sum, Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues and EHL Hospitality Business School. As part of their final year Student Business Project, six EHL students developed Dumplings by the Lake, a young and dynamic space where guests can unwind in fashionable surrounds. The pop up reflects Madame Sum and Four Seasons strong support for youth entrepreneurship, helping turn business ideas into reality.

Available from now to the end of September 2022, the pop-up offers all day dining between 11:30 am and 9:30 pm, with a selection of innovative sweet and savoury dumplings filled with fresh, seasonal produce including grilled broccoli with roasted almonds, pulled duck, and smoked BBQ brisket. Sweet creations feature apple crumble and indulgent chocolate spread fillings. Guests can also enjoy delectable xiao long bao, classic Chinese soup dumplings traditionally prepared in a bamboo steaming basket and stuffed with minced pork, pork broth, ginger, sesame oil, Shaoxing wine, soy sauce and spring onions.

The lunch menu includes healthy summer salad bowls served with three mouth-watering dumplings. The choice of salads changes regularly, with the likes of a rich and creamy caesar salad with dumplings flavoured with chicken thighs in a red wine and cream sauce; a lentil salad served with smoked BBQ beef brisket dumplings; and an oriental salad with babaganoush and chickpeas served with roasted cauliflower and tahini dumplings. There is also a selection of light soups including a refreshing gazpacho, and a revitalising cream of cucumber and mint. In the afternoons, guests can take part in a fun pétanque competition, an enjoyable way to spend a few hours by the lake.

As the sun sets, lights are dimmed and mixologists shake up creative homemade drinks that make for the perfect accompaniment to the creative dumplings on offer, served in the evenings with a selection of innovative side dishes with an Asian twist. The menu includes shiso coleslaw and black garlic; grilled miso glazed eggplants; tender slices of beef grilled on a traditional Konro grill; and tempura fried asparagus. To round off the meal is a selection of homemade desserts prepared using local ingredients.

Designed by Swiss design company Greset Reich, the space exudes an effortlessly stylish vibe, with subtle pops of colour creating an exotic feel and transporting guests to sunny Provence. With its chic French Riviera feel, the pop-up is dressed with low tables and designer chairs in mellow pastel green and cream tones, with parasols in neutral shades adding a chic, contemporary feel. Splashes of greenery here and there create a youthful, serene look. Guests can sit back in sophisticated surrounds or order a takeaway meal to enjoy in their preferred spot around the lake.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Madame Sum, a young and dynamic Swiss start up to offer locals and Hotel guests alike the chance to relax on Ile Rousseau and soak up some summer sun while enjoying creative dumplings and cocktails,” explains Martin Rhomberg, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues.