Anna-Marie Dowling moves to Saudi Arabia for new general manager role

Anna-Marie Dowling is the new general manager of Nofa Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Resort, continuing her career working across the Middle East. Radisson Collection is one of the operator’s most luxurious brands, and Dowling’s appointment to lead the resort has been celebrated by the group’s regional chief.

Dowling said, “I consider joining Nofa Riyadh’s distinguished team, as their new general manager, a privilege. The Radisson Collection Resorts are lauded as at the pinnacle of luxe hospitality worldwide, and Nofa Riyadh, as a golden feather in an already gilded group of iconic properties, offers me an unparalleled platform to curate wholly-greater experiences and amplify the unique guest promise the Group advocates for its guests.

“I’m keen to draw on the depth and breadth of my experiences and am wholeheartedly committed to ensuring that every moment spent at our stunning resort is rooted in excellence and leaves an indelible mark.”

A familar face in the region, Dowling has around three decades of expertise in the industry, spending the last seven years in the Middle East.

Prior to Nofa, she was area GM for IHG in Oman for three years, during which time she was recognised by Hotelier Middle East in the General Manager Power List.

Prior to this role, she worked as the complex general manager at the Westin Bahrain City Centre and Le Méridien Bahrain City Centre. Before her stint in Bahrain, she was the general manager at the Sofitel London Heathrow and the Royal Horseguards.

