THE GLENEAGLES HOTEL IN SCOTLAND WINS THE ART OF HOSPITALITY AWARD

Gleneagles, Scotland, has been named the winner of the Art of Hospitality Award, the first category announced in advance of the inaugural The World’s 50 Best Hotels awards 2023. The award was voted for by 580 voters in The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, who were asked to name the property where they have received the single-best hospitality experience within the two-year voting period.

This is the first of two special awards to be announced in the weeks leading up to the glittering awards ceremony on 19 September 2023 at London’s historic Guildhall, where the first-ever list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels will be revealed.

The Art of Hospitality Award celebrates a hotel’s outstanding service and attention to detail. It is designed to reward a property and its entire staff for the professional standards they uphold and the way they interact with guests, from the reception desk to housekeeping and its food and beverage teams. Judges were asked to consider the ambience created in the hotel, the delivery of unique experiential elements and the overall warmth of the hospitality and environment.

Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, says: “Gleneagles has been a mainstay on the hotel scene since its original iteration in 1924 and continues to prove itself as an example of what it means to be truly hospitable. We are leading with the Art of Hospitality as our first special award announced ahead of the inaugural awards ceremony, as we believe that it is the staff who bring one-of-a-kind experiences and hotels to life. In a world that is fascinated by the new, we are especially pleased to be celebrating the people behind this historic hotel – led emphatically by Conor O’Leary.”

Gleneagles first opened in 1924 and, because of the beauty of its location, was described as a ‘Riviera in the Highlands’. After its grand opening ball, which gained media attention calling it the ‘eighth wonder of the world’, Gleneagles became one of Scotland’s most iconic hotels and sporting estates. Set beneath the Ochil Hills, in the heart of Perthshire, it has been the must-go destination for discerning travellers for nearly a century. A playground of country pursuits and activities, the 850-acre estate epitomises the natural beauty for which Scotland is famed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conor O’Leary, Managing Director of Gleneagles, says: “It’s an incredible honour to be the first recipient of the Art of Hospitality Award, part of the inaugural The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023. It’s all down to the incredible people that make up the team at Gleneagles, without them this wouldn’t be possible, and this award is a celebration of their hard work and commitment to making each and every guest’s stay a truly unique and memorable experience. Gleneagles is unlike anywhere else in the world and we strive to offer service which is also second to none, so to receive this recognition is very special.”

In 2015, Ennismore, a London-based owner and developer of unique hospitality properties and experiences, purchased the hotel and launched a four-year renovation programme, the biggest investment in the hotel’s history. The transformation sees the hotel now boasting 11 different restaurants and bars including an afternoon tea lounge and the only 2 Michelin Star restaurant in Scotland; children’s adventure spaces; a beauty lodge; spa and wellness facilities and 232 beautiful bedrooms and suites. Further elevating the guest experience, Gleneagles has developed a rich programme of country pursuits. This includes everything from falconry and clay pigeon shooting, to fly fishing and horse riding. Its three golf courses are considered some of the best in the world, with one hosting the Ryder Cup in 2014.

Above all, impeccable service underpins everything that Gleneagles stands for. Winning the Art of Hospitality Award is due recognition for each and every team member’s dedication to their role.

