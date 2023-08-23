Jason Atherton’s new Dubai restaurant, Row on 45 inside Grosvenor House

Jason Atherton, the renowned chef behind City Social House, will be opening his new concept next month. Row on 45 set to open its doors on September 21, seating only 22 in the intimate space. Row on 45 at City Social House is situated in The Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai.

Row on 45, (in part an acronym to ‘Refinement of Work’), will feature a 17-course haute cuisine menu. The team at Row on 45 said the menu was inspired by Atherton’s career “and his appreciation of worldly ingredients”.

“I have used the skills I have grasped over many years working alongside some of the world’s greatest and most talented chefs to finally put together a menu which showcases the recipes I learnt along my food journey,” said Atherton. “I couldn’t be prouder to partner with Pam Wilby and the team at Grosvenor House to present all of this on the 45th floor, with outstanding views of the Dubai skyline, a chef’s curated playlist and an amazing experience to take you through my menu.”

A vision for luxury

The new concept was born out of Atherton’s vision for a luxury penthouse apartment in London, where he could welcome guests into his home and cook for them, as such the restaurant emulates the idea of dining at a friend’s house.



Of the opening, he said: “I’m pleased to announce that after 37 years of working in and owning Michelin-starred restaurants, I finally have the chance to work in a boutique yet luxurious 22-seater restaurant, crafted around a state-of-the-art kitchen,” adding: “Here, I am able to present an opulent tasting menu, with some of the finest ingredients on the planet, served alongside hand-chosen crockery, cutlery, and the finest glassware, as well as a beautiful wine pairing that my sommelier team has produced.”



Row on 45’s experience will unfold in three parts, which the team are referring to as “acts”. The first will be at the Champagne Lounge where guests can enjoy champagne and the introductory courses. Following the first act, diners will then move to the main dining area and observe the team work at the open kitchen.

The final stage will be at the Chef’s Library where guests can savour desserts and fine beverages, including a selection of premium cognacs, rare whiskeys perfect for a very sophisticated ending.

Row on 45 at City Social House will open its doors on the 21st of September 2023. Pre-bookings are open from 21st August.