Alaska Airlines to join oneworld later this year

Alaska Airlines is to join oneworld, becoming the 14th member of the alliance.

The carrier is working with oneworld to deliver benefits to its guests as quickly as possible, with a hope of joining oneworld around the end of the year.

The wholly-owned regional subsidiary Horizon Air, as well as its regional partner SkyWest Airlines, will join as oneworld affiliate members at the same time.

Alaska Airlines was elected as a oneworld member designate following approval by the oneworld governing board and a formal invitation extended to the airline.

Upon becoming a member of oneworld, Alaska Airlines will offer the full range of oneworld customer services and benefits to its customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re excited to become a member of oneworld, the industry’s premier alliance, and honoured to receive this invitation.

“This milestone will improve connectivity and service for our guests throughout the West Coast and beyond,” said Brad Tilden, Alaska Airlines chief executive.

“oneworld will open up a tremendous international network for our business and leisure travellers when they’re ready to start flying overseas again, in addition to greater connectivity around the United States. through our network for international visitors.

“We’re eager to build deeper ties with the six oneworld members we already cooperate with, and looking forward to working with new partners that are some of the best airlines in the world.”

Alaska Airlines already codeshares with oneworld members American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Japan Airlines and Qantas.

It also codeshares with oneworld connect partner Fiji Airways.

The joining of Alaska Airlines will add 34 new destinations to the oneworld network, across North America.

Alaska Air Group maintains an operational fleet of 319 aircraft, comprising the Airbus A320 family, Boeing 737, Embraer 175 and Bombardier Q400.

The now finalised plans were originally unveiled in February this year.