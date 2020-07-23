RwandAir to return to operations in August

RwandAir will resume commercial passenger services from August 1st.

Flights will restart with select African routes where travel restrictions have been eased and borders have reopened.

Flights to the long-haul destination of Dubai will also recommence with a thrice weekly service and more destinations will gradually be added to the network as countries continue to lift restrictions.

The airline has not yet announced the restoration of flights between London and Kigali.

As the Rwandan national flag-carrier ramps up passenger flights schedules will be kept under constant review to adapt to travel restrictions in different countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline will react quickly and responsibly to changing demand, as the world combats coronavirus.

The airline suspended commercial flights on March 20th in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yvonne Manzi Makolo, RwandAir chief executive, said: “Now travel bans and restrictions are being relaxed, we can once again resume flying and look forward to welcoming our highly-valued customers back to RwandAir.

“We want to ensure our return to flying matches consumer demand as the world adapts to travel in the post-Covid-19 world, where the health, safety and security of our customers and staff will continue to be of paramount importance.”