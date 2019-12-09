Alaska Airlines to join oneworld alliance

oneworld has confirmed Alaska Airlines intends to join the alliance by summer next year.

At the same time, the carrier unveiled plans to form a US west coast international alliance with oneworld founding member American Airlines.

Once approved, oneworld membership will allow Alaska Mileage Plan loyalty members to earn and redeem miles through oneworld member airlines’ extensive global network.

oneworld is on track to welcome Royal Air Maroc from April, adding its first full member in the African continent.

In the last 12 months, oneworld unveiled new digital technology to enable a truly seamless travel experience across member carriers and announced plans for the first oneworld branded lounge at Moscow Domodedovo Airport.

The alliance also introduced a fresh brand positioning, Travel Bright, to launch the alliance’s third decade and better reflect the diversity of today’s travellers and our member airlines.

In 2019, oneworld was the repeat winner of several airline alliance awards, reinforcing its status as the preferred alliance of customers and the travel community.

Top titles included recognition at the World’s Leading Airline Alliance from the World Travel Awards.

American Airlines

The alliance with American Airlines will give west coast fliers more choices when traveling internationally, offer seamless access across a broader network and provide strategic growth for both airlines.

“Alaska has always been proud to serve Seattle, the city that we call home.

“We’re thrilled to give our guests more choice, broader use of loyalty benefits, and seamless global service with American and oneworld,” said Ben Minicucci, president of Alaska Airlines.

“Additionally, international service to global business and tech hubs Heathrow and Bangalore is a tremendous win for the growing Seattle region and the west coast.”

Seattle’s first-ever direct flight to Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru in Bangalore, India, will be available for purchase later this month, with daily flights beginning October.

Daily service between Seattle to London Heathrow will be available for purchase in May, for flights starting March 2021.

“Beginning west coast international service from Seattle will complement American’s strong existing international network from LAX,” said Vasu Raja, American senior vice president, network strategy.

“India is a grossly underserved market, despite the number of businesses with a major presence in both India and the west coast.

“By adding Seattle to Bangalore, we’re giving customers from more than 70 United States cities access to India in one stop or less — versus the two, three or four stops they’d have to make to get there in the past.”