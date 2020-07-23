TUI adds new flexible booking options for British travellers

TUI UK has introduced a new, free holiday amends policy to provide added flexibility to customers.

The new policy allows holidaymakers to make one fee-free change to their booking - including the hotel and destination - regardless of whether they are affected by Covid-19.

This applies to new bookings made between today and September 30th, for travel between August 20th this year and the end of April next year.

The offer applies to trips using TUI Airways flights for TUI, First Choice and Marella Cruise holidays.

The booking amendment must be made at least 28 days before departure.

Richard Sofer, commercial director, TUI UK & Ireland, said: “We are in extraordinary times with circumstances that are constantly evolving, and we know we need to be adaptable.

“We have listened to our customers and understand some are feeling apprehensive about travelling at the moment, but still want to book in a holiday to have something to look forward to.

“I am confident our new flexible amends policy will give customers the peace of mind they need to book a holiday knowing that they can change it if, for whatever reason, they decide they want to go somewhere different or delay their trip.”