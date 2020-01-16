airBaltic to ground all flights until mid-April

The government of Latvia will tighten security measures and suspend international air traffic from March 17th.

The move comes as the country seeks to limit the spread of coronavirus.

As a result, all airBaltic connections will be temporarily suspended from tomorrow until April 14th.

This includes operations of airBaltic from Estonia and Lithuania.

Martin Gauss, chief executive, airBaltic, said: “The safety and health of our passengers, our employees and the society is above all!

“airBaltic is working intensively to assist all passengers affected.

“Due to the amount of rebookings needed, we ask for understanding from our customers that we are doing our utmost to deal with this extraordinary situation.”

All affected passengers will be contacted by e-mail.

“Following the already announced staff reductions, airBaltic will in the upcoming days be in continued discussions with our staff and unions on details, how the new situation will affect the employment and future of our employees,” Gauss added.