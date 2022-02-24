Ukraine airspace closed as Russian invasion begins

More airlines have cancelled flights into Ukraine as a Russian invasion begins in earnest.

Missile strikes and explosions have been reported in several parts of Ukraine this morning, including Kyiv and Kharkiv.

In a pre-dawn TV statement, Russian president Vladimir Putin said he did not plan to occupy Ukraine and demanded that its military lay down their arms.

Ukraine said that Russia had launched a “full-scale invasion”.

In response, further airlines have cancelled flights.

Wizz Air said in a statement: “Due to the current events in Ukraine and the airspace closure, Wizz Air regrets to inform our customers that the airline must temporarily suspend all flight operations in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The carrier said passengers with flights booked to or from the country can find more information on the website, or via the call centre on 00380 893 202 532.

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew remains our number one priority and we hope normality will to return to Ukraine soon,” Wizz added.

Latvian airline airBaltic said an airspace closure for civil aviation would see all of its flights to and from Ukraine cancelled until at least March 13th.

A statement added: “The safety of our passengers and employees is the main priority of airBaltic.

“airBaltic is evaluating the current situation before each flight and following the recommendations issued by official authorities.

“airBaltic is flexible and ready to adjust its flight schedule if necessary.”

Lufthansa pulled out of Ukraine earlier in the week as tensions mounted, while Air-France KLM has also cancelled flights into the country.