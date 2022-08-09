airBaltic doubles passenger numbers in July

In July 2022, Latvian airline airBaltic carried 414,500 passengers or by 98% more than during the same period last year. In July 2022, airBaltic performed 3,670 flights – by 43% more than during July 2021.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “So far in 2022, airBaltic has carried more than 1.7 million passengers, and this summer we see a consistent growth in travel demand. Driven by leisure travel, our passenger and flight numbers keep increasing each month. Unfortunately, the war in Ukraine still has a negative impact on the overall passenger volumes, mainly effecting the transfer traffic in Riga.”

July, 2022; July, 20212; Change

Number of passengers: 414,500; 209,100; +98%

Number of flights: 3,670; 2,560; +43%

