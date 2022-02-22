airBaltic latest to cancel Ukraine flights

airBaltic has temporarily suspend overnight flights to and from Ukraine.

As the geopolitical situation in the country deteriorates, the decision will remain in place until at least the end of February.

As a result of the suspension, the airline has cancelled five overnight rotations between Kyiv and Riga as well as two rotations between Odessa and Riga.

The airline said it will contact the affected passengers and offer them to be rebooked on other connections.

The Latvian carrier will continue to provide flights from Kyiv to both Riga and Vilnius.

A statement said: “The safety of our passengers and employees is the main priority of airBaltic.

“airBaltic is evaluating the current situation before each flight and following the recommendations issued by official authorities.

“airBaltic is flexible and ready to adjust its flight schedule if necessary.”

This week airBaltic plans to provide daily flights between Kyiv and Riga as well as two flights between Kyiv and Vilnius.