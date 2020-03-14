CAA chief warns of threat to survival for UK travel businesses

Richard Moriarty, chief executive of the UK Civil Aviation Authority, has warned of a “threat to survival” of businesses in the sector during the current coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement earlier, he said: “This is the most challenging period for aviation and package holiday businesses we have witnessed.

“The threat to the survival of some businesses is real the longer this goes on.

“They will need to take very difficult actions to secure sufficient liquidity.”

Moriarty spoke as International Airlines Group, owner of British Airways, said it would cut capacity by as much as 75 per cent in coming weeks amid an unprecedented fall in demand.

“We are doing all we can to help airlines, airports and tour operators,” he added.

“This includes working very closely with them on specific operational issues that arise as well as being clear about our expectations on consumer rights.

“The underlying consumer desire for aviation and holidays is strong, so once the pandemic is behind us, we will hopefully see a strong recovery of demand.”

