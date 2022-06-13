airBaltic offers English and Latvian language courses for 150 employees

Alīna Roščina, SVP Human Resources of airBaltic: “So far already more than 150 employees have joined the program, showing there is significant demand for such courses at the workplace, as well among our candidates. Aviation industry has common language worldwide, and by offering English courses for our new hires we integrate more diverse society groups into aviation industry labour market of well-paid and highly qualified professions. airBaltic is a diverse company bringing together employees of almost 30 different nationalities - language is what helps to bring them together in inclusive environment.”

These courses will help for company’s employees to improve their productiveness and efficiency in their daily work. At the same time, Latvian language courses for foreign employees helps them to discover more about Latvia and its culture, better communicate with the company’s passengers.

Currently the company has a total of almost 1 800 employees. airBaltic is continuing active recruitment, and currently has more than 40 open vacancies. To find out more about job opportunities at airBaltic, feel free to visit http://careers.airbaltic.com.