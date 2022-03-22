New Tampere base to boost airBaltic summer schedule

airBaltic plans to offer flights on a total of 92 routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius and Tampere over the summer season.

Flights at the Latvian airline will take off from March 27th.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “This year started already with significantly larger capacity and now we offer our customers a growing number of travel opportunities, including a wide selection of sunny leisure destinations.

“In May, we will also launch our first base outside the Baltics in Tampere.”

airBaltic plans to offer flights to a total of 64 destinations from Riga, 13 destinations from Tallinn, 12 destinations from Vilnius as well as seven destinations from Tampere.

Tampere is a city in southern Finland.

Due to the current airspace restrictions over Russia, the company has decided to suspend the planned flights from Riga to Baku and Yerevan for the upcoming summer season.

airBaltic continues to offer the best connectivity to and from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, connecting them with leading European business centres and transit hubs.

In addition, the carrier offers a wide variety of leisure destinations from Riga.