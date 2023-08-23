Air Canada and Hopper Partner to Offer Travellers More Freedom and Flexibility

Air Canada has announced a partnership with Hopper, giving the airline’s customers more freedom and flexibility to change their travel plans when booking on aircanada.com (Canadian edition). For a fee, travellers can now add Cancel for Any Reason to eligible non-refundable fare types booked on the Air Canada website, offering additional peace of mind.

Cancel for Any Reason, powered by Hopper, allows customers to easily cancel their flight up to 24 hours before scheduled departure. Depending on the level of coverage purchased, upon cancellation, a refund of 80 or 100 per cent of the original eligible booking is issued immediately to the user’s preferred payment method – with no additional wait time or extra steps needed. Cancel for Any Reason is available for Standard, Flex, Premium Economy Lowest and Business Class Lowest fares.

“A cornerstone of Air Canada’s customer promise is to offer the best selection of flights at appealing fare levels. We do this by providing a menu of branded fares, each with its own attributes so customers can design their travel to suit their needs. But we also know that travel plans can change, so we are pleased to partner with an innovative Canadian travel technology partner such as Hopper to offer Cancel for Any Reason, giving customers added flexibility and peace of mind when booking,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning for Air Canada.

“We are thrilled to partner with Air Canada, which continues to lead the airline industry with innovative new features responding to its customers’ needs in today’s travel environment,” said Dakota Smith, President and Co-Founder of Hopper. “Through Hopper Cloud, our B2B initiative, we can offer Air Canada a seamless integration with our ancillary products that not only benefit travellers but drive business growth.”

Adding Cancel for Any Reason to a trip with Air Canada is easy. When customers select an eligible fare on aircanada.com, they will be automatically offered the option to choose a Cancel for Any Reason plan for eligible fare types. Should they later need to cancel the trip, they can do so on the My Bookings page of the Air Canada website and receive their refund subject to applicable terms and conditions. The Cancel for Any Reason feature is offered in addition to the standard Air Canada Refund and Cancellation Policy.