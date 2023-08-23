Korean Air donates upcycled first aid kits made from uniforms

Korean Air recently created and donated 500 first aid pouches upcycled from used pilot and cabin crew uniforms to Seoul Gangseo Senior Welfare Center and Incheon Yongyu Elementary School. The first aid kits consisted of essential medicine funded by donations from the airline’s employees.

Employees donated a total of about KRW 5 million to procure various first aid medicine, including fever reducer and cold medicine, for the kits.

While crew uniforms returned after their life cycle are usually discarded, these uniforms have been given a second life as an upcycled first aid pouch donated to the local community.

As part of the airline’s ESG activities, Korean Air has initiated various upcycling projects. This year, the airline released metallic name tags and golf ball markers upcycled from a retired Boeing 777, and cosmetic pouches upcycled from retired cabin life vests. The company’s employees also volunteered to produce hot water bottle pouches using end-of-cycle cabin blankets, which were donated to the local community.