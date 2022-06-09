Aircraft Interiors Expo 2022 line up revealed

Organisers of Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) have announced its full programme of seminars and speakers at this year’s Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX), 14-16 June 2022.

More than 30 aviation industry experts will come together at Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) – the only global event dedicated to the cabin interiors industry – to speak at this year’s CabinSpace LIVE seminar programme. Representatives from Finnair, Inflight Dublin, Inmarsat, Safran Seats, Cirium, Polygiene UK, ATR Aircraft, Sustainable Aero Lab, Independent Aircraft Modifier Alliance (IAMA), Deutsche Lufthansa AG and more will share their insights and expertise on the cabin of tomorrow and beyond from 14-16 June 2022.

Witness the latest innovations in cabin interiors

Running over three days, the free-to-attend seminar programme will shine a light on the most pressing topics impacting the cabin interiors sector – from the implementation of retrofit projects; making sustainable aviation a reality; to designing a collaborative experience between seatback and personal electronic devices; streamlining connectivity; and the latest cabin interior hygiene innovations. Attendees will also learn of the current market challenges and outlook for the sector, with an exclusive market outlook briefing from Ascend by Cirium.



CabinSpace Live – Panel Discussion

The necessity of green business

As a topic continuing to dominate the aviation sector, sustainability will be one of the themes covered in this year’s CabinSpace LIVE seminar programme. A panel discussion, led by Lukas Kaestner, Co-Founder, Sustainable Aero Lab will explore the road to becoming a net-zero industry, and how new technologies, players and mindsets will all play a role. Kaestner will be joined by representatives from Lufthansa CleanTech Hub, ATR Aircraft and the ZAL Center of Applied Aeronautical Research and President of the German Aeronautical Society (DGLR).

Sustainability will also be discussed when experts from EH Aviation Advisors and AMAC Aerospace come together to discuss business and VIP jet interior trends. The session will delve into the latest ideas making waves in the most luxurious of aviation sectors, from sustainability to aesthetic trends and technology, and the potential for their application in commercial aviation settings.

Creating accessible air travel

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the proportion of the world’s population over 60 will nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. Population ageing is a global phenomenon and its impact on the aviation sector will be examined in a session with experts from Flying Disabled, Acumen and Collins Aerospace. Together they will question the impact of a global ageing and less mobile population; if airlines should reconfigure the cabin to keep them flying; and the fiscal impact of removing just one seat to facilitate accessible lavatories.

New trends and IFEC capabilities

The use of digital technologies has skyrocketed over the past three years, having a profound impact on passenger expectations, and as a result, airlines’ IFEC offering. Two sessions at CabinSpace LIVE will examine these changes. Speakers from Finnair and Inflight Dublin will address how airlines can design a collaborative experience between seatback and personal devices to become more responsive to passenger needs. Meanwhile, a panel featuring experts from SmartSky Network, Inmarsat, SatCom, SES and One Web will reflect on passenger expectations for connectivity in the air, as they experience it at home, and what suppliers, airlines and business jet operators need to do to offer a streamlined connectivity experience whilst on the move.

Anti-microbial technologies and cabin hygiene

With passengers placing an increased focus on cleanliness and hygiene, the CabinSpace LIVE seminar programme will help attendees understand how to improve cabin interior hygiene with antimicrobial technologies. Experts from VX Consulting, Polygiene UK and MGR Foamtex will clarify what antimicrobial technology is and how it can be used to complement cleaning regimes, the difference between disinfectant and antimicrobial, as well as virus and bacteria. Furthermore, the session will highlight where the technology should be considered, with examples from material suppliers, including E Leather and MGR Foamtex, that incorporate the technology into their products.



CabinSpace Live 2019

A path of success for women in aviation

A dedicated session at CabinSpace LIVE will celebrate the successes of women in aviation and reflect on the steps businesses can take to help create a better, smarter, more efficient and diverse industry overall. The panel, featuring speakers from ATR, SmartSky Networks, LLC, Women in Aviation and Aerospace Charter (ICAA) and Safran Seats, will delve into the impact of traditional gender roles on women in the industry today, how companies can recruit more women and keep them, as well as creating a workplace environment that is inclusive and accommodating.

Celebrating the Crystal Cabin Awards winners

Attendees at the CabinSpace LIVE seminar programme can also hear directly from this year’s Crystal Cabin Award winners. Presenting their innovative winning concepts, attendees can discover the most innovative solutions recognised by the judging panel in eight categories, including Cabin Concepts, Cabin Systems, Health & Safety, IFEC & Digital Services, Material & Components, Passenger Comfort, Sustainable Cabin and University.

Innovation takes centre stage

In addition to a packed educational programme, more than 600 cabin interior suppliers will return to Aircraft Interiors Expo this June. Filling eight halls of the Hamburg Messe, it highlights the commitment from an industry excited for the opportunity to network and demonstrate their latest products.

Attendees at AIX will also benefit from its co-location with World Travel Catering & Onboard Services Expo (WTCE). Drawing a wider audience to the show, the co-location with WTCE and the Passenger Experience Conference offers attendees a 360° view of the industry, and a comprehensive platform to identify products and services from all corners of the industry.