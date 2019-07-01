Accor to take Raffles brand into Bahrain following GFH deal

Accor is set to debut its Raffles brand in Bahrain after signing an agreement with GFH Financial Group.

The management agreement for Raffles Bahrain marks the start of a growing partnership between the two entities and consolidates Accor’s presence in the kingdom where it currently operates six properties.

Raffles Bahrain will takeover the Al Areen Palace & Spa.

This private resort features 78 pool villas as well as the region’s largest spa and hydrotherapy facility and landscaping inspired by the Arabian palace gardens.

Major enhancements will transform the property into an exclusive and opulent oasis that immerses guests in Raffles’ bespoke well-being experiences.

“We are delighted to partner with GFH Financial Group, one of the leading investment houses in the Gulf region, to debut the Raffles brand in Bahrain, a destination which has emerged as a sophisticated option for discerning travellers from the Gulf and all over the world,” said Mark Willis, chief executive officer, Accor Middle East & Africa.

“This continued growth signals a remarkable new chapter in the success story of Raffles, a revered global luxury brand with an illustrious history and a reputation for extraordinary properties in the world’s best cities and most sought after resort locales; the kingdom is a natural fit for the exclusive Arabia-meets-Asia palatial retreat experience that we have planned.”

Following its takeover of Al Areen Palace & Spa, Accor will conduct an extensive refurbishment program with a view to repositioning the property as the ultimate luxury retreat, complemented by its proximity to major venues and attractions including Bahrain International F1 Circuit, the new Bahrain Exhibition and Convention Centre, Al Areen Wildlife Reserve, Bahrain Sailing Club and the Lost Paradise of Dilmun Waterpark.

Hisham Al Rayes, chief executive, GFH, said: “It is a privilege to forge a long-term partnership with Accor, a world-leading hospitality group with an unrivalled portfolio of brands.

“Launching the globally-revered luxury brand Raffles is a major achievement for Bahrain, elevating its status as a lifestyle destination and significantly enhancing GFH’s fast-growing collection of prestigious real estate projects.”