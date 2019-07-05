Emirates to launch new Mexico City service in December

Emirates will launch a new daily service from Dubai to Mexico City International Airport, via the Spanish city of Barcelona, on December 9th.

Citizens from Mexico, Spain and the UAE only need their passports to enjoy visa-free travel to each respective country.

The new route will be operated with a two-class Emirates Boeing 777-200LR which offers 38 business class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 seats in economy class.

The new 777 flight will also offer up to 14 tonnes of cargo, opening up access to more global markets for Mexican exports such as avocados, berries, mangoes, automotive parts and medical supplies.

Tim Clark, president of Emirates, said: “We are excited to be able to introduce new air connectivity between Dubai and Mexico.

“The availability of high-quality, daily international air services is essential for the development of tourism, business and cultural ties.

“Trade, especially in high-value and time-sensitive products, will be facilitated by the ample cargo capacity on Emirates’ Boeing 777 aircraft.”

Mexico City, the first destination in Mexico to be served by Emirates, is the largest city of Mexico and the most populous city in North America.

“Mexico supports the launch of the long-awaited flight Dubai-Barcelona-Mexico City, which responds to Mexico’s government tourism policy towards opening new markets and strengthening connectivity between the Middle East and Mexico.

“We are eager to receive tourists from this part of the world,” said Mexico minister of tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués.

Mexico is a popular destination for business and leisure travellers around the world, in particular from UAE, Spain, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Egypt and Lebanon.

The country is also home to Middle East communities that can now take advantage of the new service.