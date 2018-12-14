Lotus to represent Argentine capital Buenos Aires in UK

Representation firm Lotus has been appointed by the Buenos Aires tourism board, Travel Buenos Aires, to handle the city’s PR in the United Kingdom with immediate effect.

Lotus will support the city’s tourism campaign platform – ‘We are Porteños’ - a nod to the colloquial name given to Buenos Aires residents, aiming to widen the appeal of Buenos Aires beyond just steak and tango and showcase the people and personalities that have helped shape the city’s vibrant identity.

The campaign will highlight key tourism pillars such as art and culture, literary links, food, drink and nightlife and festivals and events; driving the awareness of Buenos Aires in the UK, whilst simultaneously supporting the UK travel industry to strengthen the links between the two destinations.

Activity will include strategic tourism partnerships, a media and influencer visitation programme, content development, a pro-active press office function and tactical events.

The cosmopolitan and elegant Argentinean capital is a city of charming contradictions with its unique blend of European and Latin heritage proudly creating a melting pot of artists and tastemakers.

In recent years, the capital has become more accessible from the UK with Norwegian launching a direct route from London Gatwick in 2018 in addition to the direct British Airways route from London Heathrow.

“We are delighted to be working with Lotus to help raise the profile of Buenos Aires in the United Kingdom.

“Lotus existing client base, media contacts and wealth of experience in the travel sector puts them in an ideal position to represent our wonderful city,” said Gonzalo Robredo, president of Buenos Aires city bureau.

The account bolsters the Lotus LATAM division, set up in 2017, to cater specifically for clients to, from and focused on Latin America and Spanish speaking markets.

The division includes a number of fluent Spanish and Portuguese speakers with first-hand knowledge of Latin America and an existing client base including the Latin America Travel Association, the Central America Travel Agency and Guyana Tourism Authority.

Kate McWilliams, who heads up the Lotus LATAM division, concluded: “Buenos Aires is one of the most exciting travel destinations in Latin America, so we are over the moon with this new win.

“Our team has first-hand knowledge of the city and we look forward to working with the UK media, as well as strategic partners to generate positive opportunities for the city.”

Image courtesy: @travelbuenosaires