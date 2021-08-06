Accor signs to take Tribe brand into Hungary

Accor has confirmed the signing of the first Tribe hotel in Hungary in partnership with Futureal, a real estate developer.

The 250-room hotel will open in Budapest at the end of 2023.

The project is a major milestone in Futureal’s operation as part of its new business line focusing on hotel developments.

Accor is stepping up its ambition in the lifestyle market with the expansion of the Tribe hotel brand in Europe.

The group has established a partnership with Futureal for the first Tribe hotel not only in Hungary, but also in eastern Europe.

The new property will be located in the vibrant city centre in Kertész Street, one of the most frequented tourist areas in the city.

The construction work of the complex is expected to start at the end of the year with opening forecast for 2023.

“Tribe is an alternative lifestyle hospitality brand with modern, unique and urban spaces designed in collaboration with local designers.

“The brand aims to surprise travellers with an original, exciting and carefully curated experience that focuses on style rather than price, making it a leader in the design-led affordable luxury lifestyle sector.

“The vibrant capital of Hungary, and the seventh district, is perfect destination for this sophisticated and contemporary brand, and is sure to win the hearts of guest and locals,” said Frank Reul, vice president development, Accor northern Europe.

Futureal is about to open a new chapter in its successful real estate operation of almost two decades as we are entering the hotel sector.

As a result of careful preparation, deep market research and planning, our latest business line can start with a remarkable project in Hungary.