Atlantis, the Palm to offer free Covid-19 tests

Ahead of the United Arab Emirates moving onto the amber list on Sunday, Atlantis, Dubai is making travel easier than ever before.

The one-of-a-kind resort is offering guests who stay five nights or more the opportunity to claim back the cost of their UK departure PCR test, up to the value of £137 per person.

Alternatively guests can avail a free in-resort Covid-19 test to travel back home after their vacation.

Both of the above are provided free of charge for guests staying ten nights or more.

For guests looking for a shorter break, speedy PCR tests are never far away, as Atlantis, the Palm has partnered with one of the leading clinics in Dubai to offer Covid-19 testing within the comfort of the resort, with results delivered in a maximum of 24 hours.

For just £49 per person, the test takes five-to-ten minutes to complete with printed results available for use no more than 72 hours before departure.

With so much uncertainty remaining surrounding travel, Atlantis, Dubai continues to be committed to ensuring British travellers have the ultimate flexibility when planning their vacation.

With this in mind, from today until September 30th, all British guests can reschedule their stay at Atlantis at no extra charge and a 48-hour no charge cancellation policy is available on all stays over the same period.

Speaking about this latest development, Timothy Kelly, managing director, Atlantis, Dubai, said: “We are continuously evolving to meet the needs of our customers during this challenging time.

“We would like to continue to make the travels of our British guests easier by giving back the cost of their UK departure PCR test to spend on a range of amazing in-resort activities and experiences.

“We hope this will continue to reduce any travel inconveniences and encourage more guests from across the UK to visit Dubai’s premier entertainment destination.”

Kelly added: “We look forward to our guests relishing every moment of their time spent at Atlantis, the Palm, as we strive to implement innovative ways to welcome them in a socially responsible way.

“To further ensure this, Atlantis, the Palm has been granted the internationally certified safeguard label by Bureau Veritas and has also been issued the safety seal of approval by the Dubai government – the Dubai Assured stamp.

“This demonstrates to guests that the entire resort, including all of our rooms, restaurants, attractions and retail outlets, follows the strictest safety measures and protocols to ensure their health and wellbeing.”