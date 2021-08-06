Marriott Bonvoy Moments relaunches to guests

Following more than a year of physical isolation and missed connections, Marriott is ushering in a refreshed version of Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

The platform is designed to help members who want to make up for lost time.

Launching today, the new offering of mind-expanding, money-can’t-buy moments with both new and long-standing collaborators aims to serve as a vehicle for travellers to discover the world around them.

With 66 per cent of people saying they were inspired to create a bucket list because of the pandemic, the Marriott Bonvoy Moments program gives members ways to check items off their list with those closest to them.

Using Marriott Bonvoy points accumulated from travel and everyday activities such as credit card spend, ride-sharing, or food delivery, members can gain VIP access to concerts, culinary experiences, premier sporting events and more all over the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members may redeem their points for either fixed-price experiences or use them to bid on experiences through auctions using the revamped, easy-to-navigate platform.

“After so much time spent unable to do many of the things we enjoy, our members are eager to get back out on the road – not just to escape, but to discover all the people, places and experiences the world has to offer,” said David Flueck, senior vice president, Marriott Bonvoy.

“We are excited to relaunch Marriott Bonvoy Moments, which has always been one of the most beloved elements of our travel program, and to give our members access to money-can’t-buy experiences where they can make memories, forge new connections and expand their minds.”

Marriott Bonvoy Moments span a wide variety of passions, from sports to culinary, and from music to professional development and more. Moments in both virtual and in-person settings are available on the platform.

More Information

Find out more here.