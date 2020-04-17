ABTA offers members guidance on refund credit notes

ABTA has published further guidance for members and customers on holiday amendments and refunds.

The move from the travel association comes as the industry continues to wait for the government to provide clarity on the issue.

ABTA has developed additional guidance for members on refund protection, including the use of refund credit notes.

This guidance sets out standardised rules for refund credit notes to ensure that travellers are protected, particularly around insolvency.

The guidance makes it clear what information should be included in a refund credit note.

It also reiterates that refund credit notes are not the same as vouchers, which do not come with financial protection.

The guidance is available on the ABTA website.

A refund credit note entitles customers to rebook a holiday at a future date or receive a cash refund at the expiry date of the note at the latest (if the original booking was for a package holiday).

The expiry date is based on a travel company’s financial protection arrangements, which will vary by company.

It also retains the financial protection that came with original booking.

Mark Tanzer, ABTA chief executive, said: “In the absence of any help or information from the government, ABTA is continuing to provide guidance to help businesses affected by the pandemic who have not received money back from suppliers and who are not in a position to provide refunds in 14 days.

“It is important that ABTA Members understand and adhere to the rules around Refund Credit Notes as this will really help to prevent confusion and provide reassurance to customers.”

He added: “Many other European countries have already taken action to help travel businesses while preserving consumer protection, while the UK Government continues to drag its feet.”

The ABTA website now also includes updated information for customers on why delays to refunds for package holidays may be occurring.