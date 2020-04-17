Boeing to resume aircraft manufacture in Puget Sound

Boeing will resume all commercial aircraft production in a phased approach at its Puget Sound-region facilities next week, after suspending operations last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At all of its sites, the company has taken extra precautions and instituted comprehensive procedures to keep people safe and fight the spread of Covid-19.

“The health and safety of our employees, their families and communities is our shared priority,” said Stan Deal, president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“This phased approach ensures we have a reliable supply base; our personal protective equipment is readily available, and we have all of the necessary safety measures in place to resume essential work for our customers.”

Approximately 27,000 people in the Puget Sound area will return to production of the 747, 767, 777 and 787 programs, supporting critical global transportation infrastructure, cargo services and national defence and security missions.

The 737 program will resume working toward restarting production of the 737 MAX.

Boeing South Carolina remains in a suspension of operations at this time.

Earlier this week Boeing restarted mostly defence production operations in the region with approximately 2,500 people.

Employees in the Puget Sound for the 737, 747, 767 and 777 will return as early as third shift on April 20th with most returning to work by April 21st.

Employees for the 787 program will return as early as third shift April 23rd, with most returning to work by April 24th.

The company’s practices reinforce enhanced cleaning, employee health and physical distancing in partnership with employees. Aligned with federal and state guidance, these practices include:

Enhanced measures will continue until conditions allow for a return to regular work and cleaning processes.

Boeing said it would continue to monitor government guidance on Covid-19, assess impact on company operations and adjust plans as the situation evolves.