Register now for ABTA’s 2023 Travel Convention

Registration for this year’s ABTA Travel Convention is now open, with discounted Early Bird fees available until mid-July.

Taking place in Bodrum, Türkiye from 30 October to 1 November, the UK travel industry’s flagship event will offer a programme of thought-provoking business sessions delivered by industry leaders and external experts.

The three-day event will also provide a host of networking opportunities in both business and social settings, and the chance to experience the host city and its surroundings though full and half-day excursions.

Delegates will stay at the five-star Lujo Hotel in Bodrum, a luxury all-inclusive property offering three private beaches, several pools, nine restaurants, and an in-house Convention Centre that will host the business sessions on Tuesday 31 October and Wednesday 1 November.

Early Bird fees are £650 for ABTA members and first ABTA Partner to register, and £750 for additional ABTA Partners and other delegates. There is a companion fee of £215 for those not attending as delegates.

When registering, delegates will also be invited to support the Intrepid Foundation’s Earthquake Appeal, which was set up following the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria earlier this year to help provide immediate and longer-term relief for the affected communities across the region.

Registration and more details on the event programme are available at www.thetravelconvention.com.

Mark Tanzer, Chief Executive at ABTA – The Travel Association said:

“The Travel Convention returned overseas last year after the pandemic, with fantastic feedback from delegates and sponsors alike. It’s a very special opportunity to connect with industry colleagues, make new contacts, debate the issues facing our sector and hear from some inspirational speakers – all in an enviable setting.

“Türkiye is an incredibly important tourist destination for the UK travel industry, so we are very much looking forward to hosting delegates in Bodrum, and offering the chance to explore and learn more about this wonderful location.

“I encourage delegates to book as early as possible so they can take advantage of our highly-competitive reduced rates.”

The 2023 Travel Convention is supported by Lead Partner easyJet holidays, plus headline partners Royal Caribbean International, Intrepid Travel, Avis Budget Group, Universal Partners and Global.