Jet2holidays launches summer 2021 programme

Jet2holidays has launched its full flights and holidays programme for summer next year as the tour operator seeks to raise revenue in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The programme includes six new routes and a total of 59 destinations.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate more than 1,400 flights per week at peak times next summer.

With 59 destinations and 365 routes available, customers and independent travel agents are spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing popular summer hotspots such as the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We have put our summer 2021 programme on sale earlier than ever, giving customers and independent travel agents the chance to book early.

“We know there is lots of demand for some much-needed summer sunshine following recent events, and this programme of award-winning flights and ATOL protected holidays provides plenty of choice and lots for customers to look forward to.”

He added: “With more flights and holidays to the most popular sun and city destinations across Europe, we are very excited about this programme.

“Our continued focus on delivering our award-winning experience, alongside more choice and flexibility, means summer 2021 looks very bright indeed.”